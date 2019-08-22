taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.762
Euro
6.4044
Altın
1498.53
Borsa
94809.74
Gram Altın
277.921

Suspended mayors face PKK-linked terrorism charges

All three mayors are from the opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), a party Turkey's government has accused of having links to the PKK terror group.

AA | 22.08.2019 - 11:38..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Three mayors in eastern and southeastern Turkey suspended this week for allegedly supporting terrorism were already in the legal system facing terrorism charges, according to information from the Interior Ministry.

The mayors of the cities of Diyarbakır, Mardin and Van already had active cases against them and face charges such as establishing or spreading propaganda for a terrorist organization or terror group membership.

ESTABLISHING OR MANAGING ARMED TERROR GROUP

Adnan Selcuk Mızraklı, the suspended mayor of Diyarbakir, faces eight investigations and a case for establishing or managing an armed terrorist group, being a member of an armed terrorist group, spreading terrorist propaganda, and praising crime and criminals.

Ahmet Turk, the suspended mayor of Mardin, faces four investigations and two cases for being a member of an armed terrorist group, establishing or managing an armed terrorist group, and willingly assisting an armed terrorist group.

Suspended mayors face PKK-linked terrorism charges

Bedia Özgökçe Ertan, the suspended mayor of Van, faces six investigations and charges of spreading terrorist propaganda, being a member of an armed terrorist group, and praising crime and criminals.

The three allegedly worked with terrorist groups in the municipalities using false names and fronts, and aimed to make the municipalities a contact center for the terrorist PKK.

The mayors also allegedly tried to provide jobs and financial support to the relatives of PKK terrorists who had been neutralized in counter-terrorism operations and put pressure on the relatives of soldiers martyred in counter-terror operations.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Putin: Rusya, ABD'ye aynı şekilde karşılık verecek

Putin: Rusya, ABD'ye aynı şekilde karşılık verecek

47
TSK'da atama kararları açıklandı

TSK'da atama kararları açıklandı

50
Van Valiliği'nden polisin müdahalesiyle ilgili açıklama

Van Valiliği'nden polisin müdahalesiyle ilgili açıklama

298
Boris Johnson'ın tavırları Almanları kızdırdı

Boris Johnson'ın tavırları Almanları kızdırdı

116
Ozornwafor ve Mitroglou ayrılıkları KAP'a bildirildi

Ozornwafor ve Mitroglou ayrılıkları KAP'a bildirildi

33
Diyarbakır'da PKK'lılar yolcu minibüsünü yaktı

Diyarbakır'da PKK'lılar yolcu minibüsünü yaktı

223
Şahin avı için kerkenezin göz kapaklarını diktiler

Şahin avı için kerkenezin göz kapaklarını diktiler

92
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir