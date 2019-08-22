Suspended mayors face PKK-linked terrorism charges

Three mayors in eastern and southeastern Turkey suspended this week for allegedly supporting terrorism were already in the legal system facing terrorism charges, according to information from the Interior Ministry.

The mayors of the cities of Diyarbakır, Mardin and Van already had active cases against them and face charges such as establishing or spreading propaganda for a terrorist organization or terror group membership.

ESTABLISHING OR MANAGING ARMED TERROR GROUP

Adnan Selcuk Mızraklı, the suspended mayor of Diyarbakir, faces eight investigations and a case for establishing or managing an armed terrorist group, being a member of an armed terrorist group, spreading terrorist propaganda, and praising crime and criminals.

Ahmet Turk, the suspended mayor of Mardin, faces four investigations and two cases for being a member of an armed terrorist group, establishing or managing an armed terrorist group, and willingly assisting an armed terrorist group.

Bedia Özgökçe Ertan, the suspended mayor of Van, faces six investigations and charges of spreading terrorist propaganda, being a member of an armed terrorist group, and praising crime and criminals.

The three allegedly worked with terrorist groups in the municipalities using false names and fronts, and aimed to make the municipalities a contact center for the terrorist PKK.

The mayors also allegedly tried to provide jobs and financial support to the relatives of PKK terrorists who had been neutralized in counter-terrorism operations and put pressure on the relatives of soldiers martyred in counter-terror operations.