Sweden to kick off football leagues by June

Due to harsh winter conditions, the leagues in Sweden normally begin in April and end in November. However, the virus forced Sweden to postpone the 2020 calendar.

  1. Haberler
  2. World
Swedish football expects to return in 2020 summer as the country's leagues have been scheduled to begin in June.

CLUBS SIGN JUNE 14

Top-tier football division Allsvenskan, and the second-tier one, Superettan has been scheduled to start from June 14, Allsvenskan said in a statement released on its website on Tuesday.

"The date was announced for the 32-member clubs at an additional club manager meeting via video link during Tuesday and all clubs showed agreement around June 14," it said.

 

Allsvenskan added that the clubs and organizers want to play all matches within public presence but they have to respect Swedish authorities' directives issued to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

