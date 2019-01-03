Syria operations will be continued, says Macron

France has earlier revealed its intention to remain in Syrian regions liberated from Daesh following US President Donald Trump’s announcement. On Dec. 23, Macron had expressed his disappointment with his American counterpart’s decision to withdraw troops from Syria.

Macron said in a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin that the fight against terrorism is France’s top priority in Syria, the Elysee Palace said in a press release on Wednesday.

"THIS FIGHT IS NOT OVER"

"The president of the French republic recalled that the fight against terrorism was France’s top priority in Syria so as to eradicate Daesh terrorist group and counteract any resurgence of terrorism in the region," the statement said. It added that "this fight has not yet been over and will be continued on the ground by the international coalition."

The press release says that "the president of the republic underlined that France has been adherent more than ever to a political solution to the Syria crisis in line with Resolution 2254 of the United Nations Security Council, the only possible way of stability and protection for the civilian population and for the world."

"He pointed out in this context that the concerned states should take full responsibility to ensure a reliable constitutional process along with free and fair elections monitored by the UN," it says.