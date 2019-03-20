taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.478
Euro
6.2257
Altın
1305.58
Borsa
103305.45
Gram Altın
230.095

Syria: Regime shelling kills 3 civilians in Idlib

Two children were among the victims.

AA | 20.03.2019 - 17:25..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Three civilians were killed in artillery shelling by regime forces and Iran-backed groups in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province on Wednesday, according to the White Helmets civil defense agency.

2 CHILDREN WERE AMONG THE VICTIMS

The shelling targeted the opposition-held towns of Qalaat al-Madiq and Al-Hwaiz, the group said. Two children were among the victims, it added. Regime attacks in Idlib’s de-escalation zone, in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited, are believed to have killed at least 147 civilians since Jan. 1.

Syria: Regime shelling kills 3 civilians in Idlib

Last September, Ankara and Moscow agreed to turn Idlib into a demilitarized zone following a meeting in Russia's coastal city of Sochi between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Russian counterpart Putin.

Syria: Regime shelling kills 3 civilians in Idlib

Syria has only just begun to emerge from a devastating conflict that began in 2011, when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected severity.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İstanbul için yeni anket: Binali Yıldırım 5 puanla önde

İstanbul için yeni anket: Binali Yıldırım 5 puanla önde

351
İngiltere'de hainler bir araya geldi

İngiltere'de hainler bir araya geldi

350
Türk İHA'ları Ukrayna tarafından test edildi

Türk İHA'ları Ukrayna tarafından test edildi

77
Ada Araştırma'nın İstanbul anketi

Ada Araştırma'nın İstanbul anketi

288
Yardım etmek isterken bin 500 TL'sini çaldırdı

Yardım etmek isterken bin 500 TL'sini çaldırdı

109
Beren Saat ellerini cebinden çıkardı

Beren Saat ellerini cebinden çıkardı

87
Trump'ın masaj salonu bağlantısı soruşturuluyor

Trump'ın masaj salonu bağlantısı soruşturuluyor

22
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir