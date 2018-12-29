taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.2727
Euro
6.038
Altın
1281.04
Borsa
90435.33
Gram Altın
217.22

Syrian Kurds: US has betrayed us

US’ Kurdish allies in Syria asked the Syrian government on Friday to ‘protect’ them from a possible operation by Turkey.

Haber Merkezi | 29.12.2018 - 14:05..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş
Syrian Kurds: US has betrayed us

Since the US announcement last week, the YPG terror organization has asked the Syrian army to control the northern Syrian city of Manbij, seeking ‘protection’ from Turkish armed forces.

After the recent announcement, Pentagon defended Syria withdrawal as 'deliberate, well thought-out, mutually supportive, and controlled' in a tweet.

"UNITED STATES HAS LEFT US ALONE"

According to an article published in The New York Times, with the request for help on Friday, the Syrian Kurds invited Assad regime forces into at least some of those areas that he had coveted.

Syrian Kurds: US has betrayed us

In the article, it’s stated that Kurds are feeling betrayed by the US government, therefore they asked Assad regime for protection. YPG terror organization said the Syrian government should send troops to the city of Manbij, near the Turkish border.

Syrian Kurds: US has betrayed us

The request amounted to a United States ally calling on an enemy of the United States to protect it from another American ally, Turkey.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Şeyma'nın yeni sevgilisi de evli ve çocuklu

Şeyma'nın yeni sevgilisi de evli ve çocuklu

147
Pentagon'un Suriye'den kontrollü çekilme açıklaması

Pentagon'un Suriye'den kontrollü çekilme açıklaması

34
Serdar Aziz Fenerbahçe'ye doğru

Serdar Aziz Fenerbahçe'ye doğru

33
Özel harekatçılar yemin etti

Özel harekatçılar yemin etti

88
Yerli modern tank mühimmatı göreve hazır

Yerli modern tank mühimmatı göreve hazır

67
Meteoroloji uyardı: Buzlanma ve don görülecek

Meteoroloji uyardı: Buzlanma ve don görülecek

16
Silahlı Hürkuş-C'ye kendini koruma yeteneği

Silahlı Hürkuş-C'ye kendini koruma yeteneği

81
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir