taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.0341
Euro
6.5893
Altın
1569.13
Borsa
119383.92
Gram Altın
304.348
Bitcoin
59675.35

Syrian opposition hits Assad regime helicopter

The helicopter was moving to target opposition positions amid an ongoing push to recapture Saraqib from regime forces.

AA | 11.02.2020 - 15:25..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Syrian opposition groups reported Tuesday that they downed a Syrian regime helicopter in the "de-escalation zone" in northwest Syria.

HELICOPTER WAS HIT WHILE FLYING OVER AL-NAIYRAB VILLAGE

Opposition sources told Anadolu Agency that the helicopter was hit directly while flying over Al-Naiyrab village west of the town of Saraqib.

The Bashar al-Assad regime and its allies have continued intensified air and land attacks on civilian settlements in the de-escalation zone.

Syrian opposition hits Assad regime helicopter

The regime managed to take control of wide areas in Idlib and is set to seize control of the strategic M5 highway that connects the capital Damascus to Aleppo, Syria's second-biggest city.

İlginizi Çekebilir
NATO slams Syrian regime attacks against Turkish troops
NATO chief urges Assad, Russia to stop attacks in Idlib, Syria; issue set to be raised at alliance defense ministers meeting.
Coronavirus outbreak kills 1017 in China
About 160 million people are expected to return to their homes across China over the next week following the end of the holiday.
Trump thinks virus outbreak may be weakened by April
Trump's comments on Monday echoed a tweet the president posted on Friday after talking with President Xi.
Coronavirus incubation period could be 24 days
Medical researchers in China have found the incubation period for coronavirus ranges up to 24 days; 10 days longer than experts previously thought.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İETT otobüsünde öpüşme tartışması
İETT otobüsünde öpüşme tartışması
1008
LPG'li aracın mucidinden, yüzde 70 yakıt tasarruflu motor
LPG'li aracın mucidinden, yüzde 70 yakıt tasarruflu motor
273
Serenay Sarıkaya'dan Cem Yılmaz itirafı
Serenay Sarıkaya'dan Cem Yılmaz itirafı
448
Doğu Perinçek'ten canlı yayında Esad güzellemesi
Doğu Perinçek'ten canlı yayında Esad güzellemesi
214
Erbil'de Türk diplomatı şehit edenlere idam cezası
Erbil'de Türk diplomatı şehit edenlere idam cezası
160
Rejime ait helikopter düşürüldü
Rejime ait helikopter düşürüldü
268
Afet yönetim uzmanı: İstanbul en kötüsüne hazırlanmalı
Afet yönetim uzmanı: İstanbul en kötüsüne hazırlanmalı
89
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir