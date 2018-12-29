taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.2727
Euro
6.038
Altın
1281.04
Borsa
90435.33
Gram Altın
217.22

Syrian opposition sends troops to Manbij

Turkey-backed armed opposition deploys new military reinforcements, armed vehicles on Manbij borderline.

AA | 29.12.2018 - 09:43..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Whatsapp ile paylaş
Syrian opposition sends troops to Manbij

The Syrian armed opposition on Friday sent new military reinforcements to the Euphrates Shield Operation area and Manbij frontline in Syria.

"READY TO LIBERATE MANBIJ"

After reports of deployment of regime troops to a key northern region, the Hamza Division, which is a member of the Turkey-backed Free Syria Army (FSA), dispatched fighters and armored vehicles to the Manbij borderline, according to a statement by Syrian National Army, a component of the FSA.

Syrian opposition sends troops to Manbij

The troops will take up important tasks during a highly anticipated Turkish military operation in the northern city of Manbij.

FSA National Army said "it's fully ready to liberate Manbij upon the call of the people of Manbij," the statement added.

Syrian opposition sends troops to Manbij

Earlier on Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Syria's Assad regime "is running a psychological operation". He added: "We are against the partitioning of Syria. Our goal is terrorist groups leaving there. If the terrorist groups leave, then there is no job left for us."

Syrian opposition sends troops to Manbij


Erdoğan also said a high-powered Turkish delegation will visit Moscow early Saturday to discuss the situation in Syria, including Manbij.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Pentagon'un Suriye'den kontrollü çekilme açıklaması

Pentagon'un Suriye'den kontrollü çekilme açıklaması

32
Macron'un resmi tatil konutuna Sarı Yelekliler baskını

Macron'un resmi tatil konutuna Sarı Yelekliler baskını

13
Meteoroloji uyardı: Buzlanma ve don görülecek

Meteoroloji uyardı: Buzlanma ve don görülecek

10
Twitter'da Allah c.c. adlı hesap sahibine 7 bin lira ceza

Twitter'da Allah c.c. adlı hesap sahibine 7 bin lira ceza

59
Sevgilisi ile tartıştı terastan aşağı atladı

Sevgilisi ile tartıştı terastan aşağı atladı

50
Serdar Aziz Fenerbahçe'ye doğru

Serdar Aziz Fenerbahçe'ye doğru

12
Muğdat Akhisarspor'a kiralanıyor

Muğdat Akhisarspor'a kiralanıyor

12
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir