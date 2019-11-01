taraftar değil haberciyiz
Syrian refugees returning homes in Tal Abyad, Ras al-Ayn

Northern Syrian districts cleared of terrorists during Turkey's anti-terror operation in northern Syria

AA | 01.11.2019 - 17:20..
Syrians are returning homes in Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ayn as comprehensive security measures have been taken in the northern Syrian districts, military sources said on Friday.

CITIES WERE CLEARED OF TERRORISTS

The military sources also said that the joint patrol of Turkey and Russia are taking place in the northern Syria at 40 kilometers (25 miles) east of Ras al-Ayn and 30 km (18.6 mi) west of Qamishli city.

Ras al-Ayn and Tal Abyad were cleared of terrorists during Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring -- launched on Oct. 9 to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

Turkey’s Defense Ministry said that an improvised explosive plant of the YPG/PKK terror group were destroyed and 1 ton of ammonium nitrate was seized in Tal Abyad. "Over 400 mines and improvised explosives and a bomb-laden vehicle were destroyed during Operation Peace Spring," Col. Olcay Denizer, a spokesman for the Defense Ministry, said.

