taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8854
Euro
6.5725
Altın
1313.23
Borsa
90264.1
Gram Altın
247.418

Syrian regime allies to end Idlib attacks, says Trump

Trump is demanding Russia and Iran stop bombing the hell out of in Idlib.

AA | 03.06.2019 - 09:58..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The Syrian regime and its principal allies Russia and Iran should immediately halt their offensive on an opposition-held province in northwestern Syria, Donald Trump said Sunday.

"THE WORLD IS WATCHING THIS BUTCHERY"

"Hearing word that Russia, Syria and, to a lesser extent, Iran, are bombing the hell out of Idlib province in Syria, and indiscriminately killing many innocent civilians," Trump said on Twitter. "The World is watching this butchery. What is the purpose, what will it get you? STOP!"

Syrian regime allies to end Idlib attacks, says Trump

The White Helmets civil defense agency reported earlier Sunday that four civilians were killed in airstrikes by regime forces and Russia in northern Syria  the latest casualties in an ongoing offensive that has claimed the lives of 160 civilians and displaced 270,000 others this month alone.

The Syrian regime and its allies, however, have consistently broken the terms of the ceasefire, launching frequent attacks inside the de-escalation zone.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
ABD basınına göre en etkili Arap lider BAE lideri Zayid

ABD basınına göre en etkili Arap lider BAE lideri Zayid

132
Moğolistan uyruklu karı-koca birbirini bıçakladı

Moğolistan uyruklu karı-koca birbirini bıçakladı

58
Fransa'dan YPG karargahına resmi ziyaret

Fransa'dan YPG karargahına resmi ziyaret

49
Enflasyon rakamları açıklandı

Enflasyon rakamları açıklandı

60
Arap Birliği'nden Mescid-i Aksa baskınına kınama

Arap Birliği'nden Mescid-i Aksa baskınına kınama

64
Irak'ın kuzeyinde 5 terörist öldürüldü

Irak'ın kuzeyinde 5 terörist öldürüldü

36
Ibrahimovic'in röveşata golü

Ibrahimovic'in röveşata golü

11
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir