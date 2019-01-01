taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.2712
Euro
6.0561
Altın
1282.53
Gram Altın
217.413

Syrian regime attacks Idlib in violation of Sochi deal

Two killed, six others wounded in camp for displaced people, says Idlib director of White Helmets

AA | 01.01.2019 - 13:39..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Whatsapp ile paylaş

qweqwe

Syrian regime forces and Iran-backed terror groups intensified their attacks in Idlib province’s de-escalation zone Monday despite a ceasefire agreement, according to a civil defense official.

"Assad regime forces have intensified airstrikes on Idlib and Homs on civilian settlements since the evening," Mustafa Hajj Youssef, director of the White Helmets civil defense agency in Idlib, told Anadolu Agency.

Two civilians were killed and six others were wounded in a camp for displaced people, Youssef said.

Following a meeting on Sept. 17, 2018 in the Russian city of Sochi between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, the two sides agreed to set up a demilitarized zone -- in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited -- in Syria’s Idlib province.

According to the terms of the deal, opposition groups in Idlib will remain in areas in which they are already present while Russia and Turkey will conduct joint patrols in the area with a view to preventing a resumption of fighting.

On Oct. 10, the Turkish Defense Ministry announced that the Syrian opposition and other anti-regime groups had completed the withdrawal of heavy weapons from the demilitarized zone.

Syria has only just begun to emerge from a devastating conflict that began in 2011 when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected ferocity.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan 'kahramanların' yeni yılını kutladı

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan 'kahramanların' yeni yılını kutladı

87
Bakan Akar terörle mücadeledeki başarıları anlattı

Bakan Akar terörle mücadeledeki başarıları anlattı

22
Muslera'nın yeni yıl paylaşımı

Muslera'nın yeni yıl paylaşımı

22
Suriyeliler Taksim'de yeni yılı kutladı

Suriyeliler Taksim'de yeni yılı kutladı

316
Şam'da yılbaşı kutlaması

Şam'da yılbaşı kutlaması

49
Yurt genelinde 2019'a coşkulu karşılama

Yurt genelinde 2019'a coşkulu karşılama

114
Fenerbahçe'de hedef Çağlar Söyüncü

Fenerbahçe'de hedef Çağlar Söyüncü

27
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir