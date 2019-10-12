Syrians rally against YPG terrorists

Scores of Syrians staged a rally in Istanbul on Friday in support of Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring against the terrorist YPG/PKK group in northern Syria.

Flying Turkish and Syrian flags, the participants waved banners calling for the expulsion of terrorist and secessionist groups from northern Syria.

"TURKEY TO RESTORE PEACE"

“The rally reflects that the free Syrians stand by Operation Peace Spring for eliminating terrorist groups,” Syrian astronaut Mohamed Fares told Anadolu Agency. “The Turkish government and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have underlined the integrity of the Syrian territory and we hope that this positive move would result in liberating the rest of the Syrian territory from all occupiers,” he said.

Moataz Shaqlab, head of the Syrian Revolution Association, said the rally aimed to show support for the Turkish Army and the Syrian National Army. “Operation Peace Spring seeks to restore peace to a region occupied by a terrorist group that works to divide Syria,” he said.