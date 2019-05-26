taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.0775
Euro
6.824
Altın
1284.92
Borsa
86072.28
Gram Altın
251.137

Syrians return homeland in wake of Turkey’s operations

Syrians went back thanks to peace in Afrin and area liberated by Operation Euphrates Shield.

AA | 26.05.2019 - 16:56..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Nearly 330,000 Syrians in Turkey have returned home since Turkey successfully completed counter-terror operations in northern Syria, Turkey’s interior minister said Sunday.

Speaking in Istanbul, Suleyman Soylu said, “329,000 people from Syria have returned so far thanks to the peace provided in Afrin and the area liberated by Operation Euphrates Shield.”

TURKEY HOSTS AT LEAST 4 MILLION REFUGEES

Turkey currently hosts some 4 million Syrian refugees -- more than any country in the world -- but many have been returning to regions since stability and peace were established by Turkish counter-terrorist operations since 2016.

Syrians return homeland in wake of Turkey’s operations

Over 41,000 Afghan migrants came to Turkey illegally this year and about half of them, some 20,500, were repatriated, added Soylu.

Since 2016, Turkey’s Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch operations in northern Syria have liberated the region from YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists, including Al-Bab, Afrin and Azaz, making it possible for Syrians who fled the violence there to return home.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Ekrem İmamoğlu cami çıkışı protesto edildi

Ekrem İmamoğlu cami çıkışı protesto edildi

1057
Rumlar için tek seçenek Türkiye ve KKTC ile uzlaşmak

Rumlar için tek seçenek Türkiye ve KKTC ile uzlaşmak

99
Terörist başı Öcalan'ın avukatlarından ikinci açıklama

Terörist başı Öcalan'ın avukatlarından ikinci açıklama

316
Yassıada'dan son görüntüler

Yassıada'dan son görüntüler

330
Terhis güvenlik açığı kaygısını gündeme getirdi

Terhis güvenlik açığı kaygısını gündeme getirdi

141
Aleyna Tilki sosyal medyayı salladı

Aleyna Tilki sosyal medyayı salladı

188
Halk TV’de S-400’lerle kendi uçağımızı vuracağız denildi

Halk TV’de S-400’lerle kendi uçağımızı vuracağız denildi

411
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir