Syria's Tal Abyad cleared of YPG terrorists

Syrian National Army members in Syria's Tal Abyad district cleared the area as Operation Peace Spring continues against the PKK/YPG and Daesh terrorists.

AA | 14.10.2019 - 08:47..
The western part of Syria's Tal Abyad district was cleared of YPG/PKK terrorists on Sunday during Turkey's ongoing military operation, security sources said.

SNA MEMBERS MADE HAVEY GAINS

Turkey-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) rebels fighting on the frontline made heavy gains in the western part of the district, said the sources close to group who asked not to be named due to fear of reprisal.

Syria's Tal Abyad cleared of YPG terrorists

In the eastern and southern parts of the city center, violent clashes continue between SNA fighters and the YPG/PKK.

Syria's Tal Abyad cleared of YPG terrorists WATCH

SNA seized YPG/PKK's so-called Department of Public Affairs in the clashes.

Turkey on Oct. 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

