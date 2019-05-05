Taliban attack a police headquarters in Afghanistan

The attack began Sunday morning when a suicide bomber detonated a car laden with explosives at the main entrance of the police headquarters in Afghanistan's Baghlan province.

4 DEAD 24 INJURED

Taliban insurgents on Sunday stormed police headquarters in Afghanistan's Baghlan province following a suicide car bombing, an official confirmed.

Nusrat Rahimi, an Interior Ministry spokesman, told journalists in the capital Kabul that security forces had killed two attackers in an exchange of gunfire. He said the total number of insurgents storming the police headquarters is now known, but that they were under siege by security forces. Bordering Kabul to the south, the Baghlan province links the capital with other northern provinces.

According to local Salam Afghanistan radio, at least four other people were killed and 24 wounded in the attack. It added that dozens of civilians and policemen were present at the headquarters in the city of Pul-e-Khumri when the insurgents attacked.

Claiming responsibility for the attack, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahed said dozens of policemen were killed in the ongoing attack. He said in a statement that the attack began with a suicide bombing involving a Humvee stolen from security forces.