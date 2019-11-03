taraftar değil haberciyiz
Taliban attack kills 10 in Afghanistan

US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction had reported a 5% surge in casualties of the Afghan security forces from June through August compared with the same period last year.

AA | 03.11.2019 - 16:54..
At least 10 people were killed when Taliban insurgents attacked a security convoy in northern Afghanistan, an official confirmed on Sunday.

TALIBAN CLAIMED RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ATTACK

The ambush took place in Nusai district of the remote northern province of Badakhshan bordering Tajikistan, police spokesman Sanaullah Ruhani told Anadolu Agency.

Taliban attack kills 10 in Afghanistan

He confirmed five security forces were killed and seven others injured in an exchange of fire.

Also, five Taliban insurgents were killed and six others injured, he added.

