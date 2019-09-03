taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.791
Euro
6.3367
Altın
1526.69
Borsa
98568.76
Gram Altın
285.106

Taliban attack kills 16 civilians in Afghanistan

The area witnessed a number of similar attacks in the past that were claimed by the Taliban or the Daesh terror group’s Afghanistan wing.

AA | 03.09.2019 - 10:27..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The Taliban claimed responsibility for a truck bomb that killed 16 people here in the Afghan capital, an official confirmed Tuesday.

Interior ministry spokesman Nusrat Rahimi said a suicide bombing late Monday took place near the Green Village area on the main Kabul - Jalalabad highway where a number of international aid agencies and a foreign military compound are located.

FIVE ATTACKERS WERE KILLED

Rahimi confirmed that all killed and more than 100 injured are civilians. He told Anadolu Agency five attackers were killed and nearly 400 foreign aid workers residing in the area were rescued.

Minutes before the blast, the top Washington peace negotiator, Zalmay Khalilzad, said US forces would vacate five military bases in Afghanistan in 135 days after signing a peace deal with the Taliban.

Taliban attack kills 16 civilians in Afghanistan

The bombing occurred days after the Taliban attacked Baghlan and Kunduz provinces in the north. The attacks were repulsed by Afghan Army special forces but clashes killed more than 200 people, including more than 100 insurgents.

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani dubbed it a “failed attack” in clear contrast to the group’s leaders engaging in ongoing peace talks with the US in Qatar.

Afghanistan has witnessed a surge in violence ahead of next month’s presidential elections, which the Taliban opposes.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Göbeklitepe'de giriş ücretine zam geldi

Göbeklitepe'de giriş ücretine zam geldi

211
Rusların tatil tercihi Türkiye

Rusların tatil tercihi Türkiye

71
Düğün konvoyunda drifte ceza yağdı

Düğün konvoyunda drifte ceza yağdı

69
Albayrak: Falcao gelmeseydi Türkiye'den gidecektim

Albayrak: Falcao gelmeseydi Türkiye'den gidecektim

152
Kolombiya'da barış 2 yıl sürdü: FARC silahlandı

Kolombiya'da barış 2 yıl sürdü: FARC silahlandı

37
Paris’te haşema eylemi havuz kapattırdı

Paris’te haşema eylemi havuz kapattırdı

56
Hong Kong'da göstericilere floresan tozu atılıyor

Hong Kong'da göstericilere floresan tozu atılıyor

26
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir