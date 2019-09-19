Taliban attack kills at least 20 in Afghanistan

A Taliban truck bomb killed at least 20 people and wounded 95 when it exploded near a hospital in southern Afghanistan on Thursday, a provincial official said, with casualties expected to rise as rescuers sift the rubble.

MORE THAN 95 PEOPLE WERE WOUNDED

The Taliban, who have been carrying out nearly daily attacks since the collapse of peace talks with the United States this month, said the target was a nearby building of the government’s intelligence department in Qalat, the capital of Zabul province.

"The bomb was huge and it was carried by a mini-truck," said a senior defense ministry official in the capital, Kabul, speaking on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to media.

The militants wanted to target a training base for Afghanistan’s powerful National Directorate of Security, but parked the vehicle laden with explosives outside a hospital gate nearby, said another defense ministry source.

Twenty bodies and 95 wounded people had been evacuated from the blast site, said Haji Atta Jan Haqbayan, a member of the provincial council in Qalat. There has been no let-up in Taliban attacks across Afghanistan as it prepares for a presidential election this month.