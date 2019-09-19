taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.6925
Euro
6.2933
Altın
1494.42
Borsa
101894.6
Gram Altın
273.78
Bitcoin
56392.22

Taliban attack kills at least 20 in Afghanistan

Several women, children, health workers and patients in the hospital were critically injured in the blast.

REUTERS | 19.09.2019 - 10:21..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

A Taliban truck bomb killed at least 20 people and wounded 95 when it exploded near a hospital in southern Afghanistan on Thursday, a provincial official said, with casualties expected to rise as rescuers sift the rubble.

MORE THAN 95 PEOPLE WERE WOUNDED

The Taliban, who have been carrying out nearly daily attacks since the collapse of peace talks with the United States this month, said the target was a nearby building of the government’s intelligence department in Qalat, the capital of Zabul province.

Taliban attack kills at least 20 in Afghanistan

"The bomb was huge and it was carried by a mini-truck," said a senior defense ministry official in the capital, Kabul, speaking on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to media.

Taliban attack kills at least 20 in Afghanistan

The militants wanted to target a training base for Afghanistan’s powerful National Directorate of Security, but parked the vehicle laden with explosives outside a hospital gate nearby, said another defense ministry source.

Twenty bodies and 95 wounded people had been evacuated from the blast site, said Haji Atta Jan Haqbayan, a member of the provincial council in Qalat. There has been no let-up in Taliban attacks across Afghanistan as it prepares for a presidential election this month.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Bulgaristan'dan AB'ye Volkswagen çağrısı: Türkiye olmaz

Bulgaristan'dan AB'ye Volkswagen çağrısı: Türkiye olmaz

153
Şişli'de servislerin park sorunu trafiğe neden oluyor

Şişli'de servislerin park sorunu trafiğe neden oluyor

76
ABD'den İran'a petrol tehdidi

ABD'den İran'a petrol tehdidi

64
Bağcılar'da 108 göçmen yakalandı

Bağcılar'da 108 göçmen yakalandı

59
Rumlardan Doğu Akdeniz'de yeni adım

Rumlardan Doğu Akdeniz'de yeni adım

40
Eser Yenenler bebeğinin ismine karar verdi

Eser Yenenler bebeğinin ismine karar verdi

37
Göksel'den mayolu poz

Göksel'den mayolu poz

21
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir