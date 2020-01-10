taraftar değil haberciyiz
Tanker crash on Bosphorus kills 3

Three bodies were found dead after they went missing in a collision in Istanbul’s Bosphorus Strait on Friday, according to authorities.

AA | 10.01.2020 - 17:08..
Three people were found dead after a Turkish-flagged fishing boat collided with a Russian-flagged tanker on the Bosphorus Strait on Friday, according to Istanbul Governor's Office.

A FISHING BOAT SANK AFTER THE COLLISION

Early Friday, a Turkish-flagged fishing boat collided with a Russian-flagged tanker in the Bosphorus.

The collision took place at around 6.35 a.m. local time (0335GMT) off the city’s Sariyer district, according to a statement by the Office of Istanbul Governor.

The fishing boat sank after the collision. Authorities were able to rescue three out of the six people on board, while three others were later found dead after going missing.

The cause of the incident remains unclear.

