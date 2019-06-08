Tariffs on Mexican goods are indefinitely suspended

The United States and Mexico struck a deal on Friday to avert a tariff war, with Mexico agreeing to rapidly expand a controversial asylum program and deploy security forces to stem the flow of illegal Central American migrants.

IMPORT TARIFFS ON ALL MEXICAN GOODS

US President Donald Trump had threatened to impose 5% import tariffs on all Mexican goods starting on Monday if Mexico did not commit to do more to tighten its borders.

In a joint declaration after three days of talks in Washington, both countries said Mexico agreed to immediately expand along the entire border a program that sends migrants seeking asylum in the United States to Mexico while they await adjudication of their cases.

Trump said Mexico had agreed to take strong measures to “reduce, or eliminate” illegal immigration from Mexico.

"INDEFINITELY SUSPENDED"

However, the deal fell short of a key US demand that Mexico accept a “safe third country” designation that would have forced it to permanently take in most Central American asylum seekers.

“The Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the US on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended,” Trump said in a tweet on Friday evening.