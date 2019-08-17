taraftar değil haberciyiz
Teachers start anti-government protests in Hong Kong

Hong Kong police have made some 750 arrests since the unrest began and have charged some protesters with rioting which can attract a 10-year jail term as punishment.

REUTERS | 17.08.2019 - 09:35..
Over a thousand Hong Kong school teachers braved thunderstorms on Saturday to start a weekend of anti-government demonstrations that some activists fear could see tougher police tactics on the city’s streets.

Following the escalation in violence during the past few days, the demonstrations this weekend will provide a litmus test as to whether the protest movement can retain the broad support that it has appeared to enjoy.

RALLY WAS APPROVED BY POLICE

Demonstrators say they are fighting the erosion of the "one country, two systems" arrangement that enshrined some autonomy for Hong Kong since China took it back from Britain in 1997.

Teachers start anti-government protests in Hong Kong

During the past week they have increasingly directed their frustrations toward police, who have responded with fiercer determination to clear them from the streets.

Teachers start anti-government protests in Hong Kong

Yu, aged in her 40s and a music teacher at a local secondary school, said she was determined to show support for protesting students, even though she didn’t agree with all their actions. "I do appreciate their courage and caring about Hong Kong...they are definitely braver than our government," she said.

Teachers start anti-government protests in Hong Kong

The teachers rally was approved by police and was peaceful. After gathering in the Central business district, they marched on the Government House residence of Hong Kong’s embattled leader Carrie Lam, chanting "Hong Kong police know the law, they break the law".

