taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7378
Euro
6.3564
Altın
1471.01
Borsa
108740.94
Gram Altın
270.898
Bitcoin
41969.5

Tehran governor announces more than 2,000 arrested in protests

Despite the Iranian authorities avoid commenting on the tall, international humanity organizations said at least 208 protesters have been killed.

AA | 03.12.2019 - 15:53..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

More than 2,000 people have been arrested in protests against fuel price hikes in Iran since last month, Tehran governor Anoushirvan Mohseni-Bandpey said on Tuesday.

MOST OF THE DETAINEES ARE UNDER INTERROGATION

"Many of the protesters were interrogated and some were released while those who took orders from abroad to ignite and irritate the streets and destabilize the security and stability of people remain in detention and under interrogation," he said in statements cited by the semi-official Mehr news agency.

Tehran governor announces more than 2,000 arrested in protests

He said 29 gas stations were burnt and 47 stores and more than 140 banks were severely damaged in the protests.

Tehran governor announces more than 2,000 arrested in protests

Demonstrations broke out across Iran on Nov. 15 after the government imposed petrol rationing and raised fuel prices by at least 50 percent.

YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Binali Yıldırım tekrar TBMM Başkanı oluyor iddiası

Binali Yıldırım tekrar TBMM Başkanı oluyor iddiası

220
Tekirdağ'da SGK'yı zarara uğratan 46 kişi yakalandı

Tekirdağ'da SGK'yı zarara uğratan 46 kişi yakalandı

266
Ece Seçkin: Boy kompleksim yok

Ece Seçkin: Boy kompleksim yok

76
Sahte peygamberin gömüldüğü mezarlığa yoğun talep

Sahte peygamberin gömüldüğü mezarlığa yoğun talep

250
Kasım ayı enflasyon verileri açıklandı

Kasım ayı enflasyon verileri açıklandı

291
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'a termik santral vetosu soruldu

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'a termik santral vetosu soruldu

114
İhsan Eliaçık'a göre içkinin Kur'an'da cezası yok

İhsan Eliaçık'a göre içkinin Kur'an'da cezası yok

399
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir