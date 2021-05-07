- Haberler
Mayısta GeForce Now kütüphanesine eklenecek 61 oyun
Mayısta GeForce Now kütüphanesine eklenecek 61 oyun
- 07.05.2021 - 16:22
- Güncelleme : 07.05.2021 - 16:30
2018 yılından beri PC platformlarında kullanılan, Nvidia'nın bulut oyun akış hizmeti GeForce Now, Nvidia'nın bulut sisteminde yer alan güçlü işlemcileri ve grafik kartlarını kullanarak, oyunları telefonunuzdan veya bilgisayarınızdan oynamanıza imkan tanıyor.
Bu hizmet sayesinde yüksek donanım isteyen oyunlar, herhangi bir indirme yapmadan bulut üzerinden telefonlardan ve bilgisayarlardan oynanabiliyor.
MAYISTA 61 OYUN EKLENECEK
GeForce Now by Game+ ismi ile ülkemizde hizmet veren GeForce Now'ın oyun kütüphanesine mayısta 61 oyun daha gelecek. Bu oyunlardan 17 tanesi bu hafta platforma eklenmiş durumda.
Bu hafta eklenen 17 oyun şu şekilde:
- Alan Wake
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
- Pine
- Alan Wake’s American Nightmare
- Assetto Corsa
- Beat Cop
- Chronicon
- Death Rally
- Hitman 2: Silent Assassin
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV
- MotoGP21
- Observer System Redux
- Pacify
- Project: Gorgon
- THE SHORE
- Steep
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist
Mayıs ayı içerisinde GeForce Now servisine eklenecek diğer oyunlar ise şu şekilde:
- 41 Hours
- Bad North
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada
- Beyond Good & Evil
- Breathedge
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Chess Ultra
- Child of Light
- Cyber Hook
- Deathsmiles
- Enlisted
- Groove Coaster
- Hearts of Iron 2 Complete
- Hearts of Iron III
- Hood: Outlaws & Legends
- Hyperdrive Massacre
- Imagine Earth
- Just Die Already
- Kill It With Fire
- King’s Bounty: Dark Side
- Last Epoch
- Monopoly Plus
- Monster Prom
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars
- OneShot
- Ostriv
- Outland
- Outlast 2
- Red Wings: Ace of the Skies
- Redout: Enhanced Edition
- RIME
- Sabotaj
- Space Crew
- Space Invaders Extreme
- Super Mecha Champions
- Thea: The Awakening
- Three Kingdoms: The Last Warlord
- Tomb Raider Legend
- Trainz Railroad Simulator 2019
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Prophecy
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground
- Warlock – Master of the Arcane
- When Ski Lifts Go Wrong
Oyunların kısa süre içerisinde ülkemizde hizmet veren GeForce Now by Game+ platformuna da eklenmesi bekleniyor.
Şu anda GeForce Now kütüphanesinde yer alan tüm oyunlara göz atmak için aşağıdaki bağlantıyı kullanabilirsiniz.