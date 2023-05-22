OnePlus kullanıcılarına müjde! OxygenOS 13.1 yayınlandı
OnePlus, üst seviye akıllı telefonu OnePlus 11 için Android 13 tabanlı OxygenOS 13.1 güncellemesini yayınladı.

Yeni güncelleme, daha sonra OnePlus 8, OnePlus 9 ve OnePlus 10 serisi gibi eski modeller için de kullanıma sunuldu.

OxygenOS 13.1, özellikle OnePlus 10 Pro modelinde sistem kararlılığı ve performansı artırıyor. Ayrıca güncelleme, pil ömrünü uzatarak genel kullanıcı deneyimini iyileştiriyor.

OxygenOS 13.1 güncellemesi, ilk olarak Hindistan’da az sayıda OnePlus 11 kullanıcısına sunuldu.

Güncelleme alacak telefonlar

OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10R, OnePlus 10T

OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G, OnePlus 9 RT 5G, OnePlus 9 5G, OnePlus 9R

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T

OnePlus Nord 2, Nord 2T

OnePlus Nord CE, Nord CE 2, Nord CE 2 Lite