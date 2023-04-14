PS Plus sistemine Nisan 2023'te eklenecek oyunlar
Sony'nin sahiplerine sunduğu abonelik hizmeti PlayStation Plus, aylık ödeme sistemi sayesinde her ay belirli oyunları indirimli veya ücretsiz oynamanıza olanak sağlıyor.

PlayStation'ın sunduğu abonelik servisi PlayStation Plus, geçtiğimiz aylarda yenilenerek Xbox Game Pass benzeri bir servise dönüştü. Artık platform, her ay yeni oyunların eklendiği bir kütüphanesi sunuyor.

Sony'nin nisan ayında PlayStation Plus abonelerine sunacağı yeni oyunlar belli oldu.

PS Plus nisan oyunları

PS Plus Extra:

Kena: Bridge of Spirits / PS4, PS5

Doom Eternal / PS4, PS5

Riders Republic / PS4, PS5

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus / PS4

Slay the Spire / PS4

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom / PS4, PS5

The Evil Within / PS4

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood / PS4

Bassmaster Fishing / PS4, PS5

Paradise Killer / PS4, PS5

Sackboy: A Big Adventure / PS4, PS5

PS Plus Deluxe:

Doom / PS4

Doom II / PS4

Doom 64 / PS4

Doom 3 / PS4

Dishonored: Definitive Edition / PS4

PS Plus Essential

Meet Your Maker

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Tails of Iron