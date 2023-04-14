PS Plus sistemine Nisan 2023'te eklenecek oyunlar

Sony'nin PlayStation sahiplerine sunduğu abonelik hizmeti PlayStation Plus, aylık ödeme sistemi sayesinde her ay belirli oyunları indirimli veya ücretsiz oynamanıza olanak sağlıyor.
PlayStation'ın sunduğu abonelik servisi PlayStation Plus, geçtiğimiz aylarda yenilenerek Xbox Game Pass benzeri bir servise dönüştü. Artık platform, her ay yeni oyunların eklendiği bir oyun kütüphanesi sunuyor.
Sony'nin nisan ayında PlayStation Plus abonelerine sunacağı yeni oyunlar belli oldu.
PS Plus nisan oyunları
PS Plus Extra:
Kena: Bridge of Spirits / PS4, PS5
Doom Eternal / PS4, PS5
Riders Republic / PS4, PS5
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus / PS4
Slay the Spire / PS4
Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom / PS4, PS5
The Evil Within / PS4
Wolfenstein: The Old Blood / PS4
Bassmaster Fishing / PS4, PS5
Paradise Killer / PS4, PS5
Sackboy: A Big Adventure / PS4, PS5
PS Plus Deluxe:
Doom / PS4
Doom II / PS4
Doom 64 / PS4
Doom 3 / PS4
Dishonored: Definitive Edition / PS4
PS Plus Essential
Meet Your Maker
Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Tails of Iron