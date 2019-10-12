taraftar değil haberciyiz
Terror supporters clash with police in Switzerland

PKK/YPG supporters hang propaganda banners around Bern, threw stones at police forces.

AA | 12.10.2019 - 17:21..
Supporters of the YPG/PKK terror group on Tuesday clashed with police outside Turkey's Embassy in Bern, Switzerland.

PKK SUPPORTERS DESTROYED BUILDINGS

Some 2,000 terror supporters carrying stones, sticks and other objects marched toward the embassy against Turkey's Peace Spring operation in northern Syria, clashing with the police which tried to stop them.

Terror supporters clash with police in Switzerland

Police fired a warning shot to disperse them but the group destroyed some buildings around the embassy, said Jolanda Egger, spokesperson of the Bern Police Department.

Also, the protesters hung banners spreading terror propaganda on the Bern Train Station's roof and some other buildings.

