Terror suspect arrested on Kenya’s Madaraka Day

A wanted terror suspect has been arrested on Saturday when he was trying to sneak into a stadium, where thousands had gathered to celebrate Kenya’s 56 years of self-rule, police said.

ONE TERROR SUSPECT ARRESTED

According to a police statement, Adan Galhai, alias Urisha Galhai, 22, was arrested at the Narok Stadium located along the Great Rift Valley, west of the Kenyan capital Nairobi.

The statement said they recovered two fake identity cards from him and that he has links to Somali-based affiliated al-Shabaab militant group which has been carrying out terror attacks in Kenya since 2011.

The Madaraka Day Fete is celebrated on June 1 in Kenya to commemorate the day in 1963 when the country attained independence from the British colonialists.