taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8385
Euro
6.5422
Altın
1305.47
Borsa
90589.73
Gram Altın
245.117

Terror suspect arrested on Kenya’s Madaraka Day

The police have heightened security around the area as the celebrations led by Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta are underway at the stadium.

AA | 02.06.2019 - 09:49..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

A wanted terror suspect has been arrested on Saturday when he was trying to sneak into a stadium, where thousands had gathered to celebrate Kenya’s 56 years of self-rule, police said.

ONE TERROR SUSPECT ARRESTED

According to a police statement, Adan Galhai, alias Urisha Galhai, 22, was arrested at the Narok Stadium located along the Great Rift Valley, west of the Kenyan capital Nairobi.

Terror suspect arrested on Kenya’s Madaraka Day

The statement said they recovered two fake identity cards from him and that he has links to Somali-based affiliated al-Shabaab militant group which has been carrying out terror attacks in Kenya since 2011.

The Madaraka Day Fete is celebrated on June 1 in Kenya to commemorate the day in 1963 when the country attained independence from the British colonialists.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İBB Başkanlığı için 3 firmanın son anketleri yayınlandı

İBB Başkanlığı için 3 firmanın son anketleri yayınlandı

393
El Salvador'un başına Osmanlı torunu Başkan

El Salvador'un başına Osmanlı torunu Başkan

48
Rum Dışişleri Bakanı: Türkiye'yi AB'de istiyoruz

Rum Dışişleri Bakanı: Türkiye'yi AB'de istiyoruz

138
Boşanma aşamasındaki kocasını bıçaklayarak ağır yaraladı

Boşanma aşamasındaki kocasını bıçaklayarak ağır yaraladı

57
Yenikapı’da teravih namazında yüz binlerce kişi saf tuttu

Yenikapı’da teravih namazında yüz binlerce kişi saf tuttu

54
TEM otoyolunda trafik durma noktasına geldi

TEM otoyolunda trafik durma noktasına geldi

46
Silahlı saldırgan, tornavidayla polislere saldırdı

Silahlı saldırgan, tornavidayla polislere saldırdı

34
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir