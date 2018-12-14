Terror targets destroyed within the scope of N. Iraq operation

Turkish jets have destroyed over 30 terror targets in northern Iraq in an overnight operation, the Defense Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The army used over 20 warplanes as well as drones and refueling aircrafts during the operation in which the Mt. Karajak area -- some 165 kilometers (102 miles) inside Iraq -- was hit for the first time, it said.

UTMOST CARE FOR THE SAFETY OF CIVILIANS

It further stated that the terror targets in northern Iraq were determined in coordination with the intelligence units, adding the utmost care for the safety of civilians and environment was taken.

The Airborne Early Warning and Control (HIK) aircrafts also contributed to the regulation of air traffic in the region during the anti-terror operation, the statement read.

Meanwhile, Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar dubbed the operation "highly satisfactory and successful". "All together, shoulder to shoulder, with the same perseverance and determination, we will continue operations until the last terrorist is neutralized," Akar said.

On Thursday, the Turkish army conducted airstrikes in northern Iraq to neutralize PKK/KCK/PYD/YPG and other terrorist elements in Sinjar and Mt. Karajak regions.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children. The YPG is its Syrian branch.