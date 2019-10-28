taraftar değil haberciyiz
Terrorist sympathizers in Oslo attack Turkish family

Sympathizers of the PKK terrorist organization attacked on Friday the vehicle of a local Turkish family with a baby in Norway's capital Oslo.

AA | 28.10.2019 - 09:40..
PKK supporters in Oslo, Norway pelted a Turkish family’s car with stones after noticing a Turkish flag on their vehicle. The family, including their infant child, was on their way home from a demonstration held in support of Turkey’s operation in northern Syria.

TWO SUSPECTS WERE ARRESTED

Footage showed the PKK supporters' attack with stones on the family who were on their way back from a demonstration held in support of Syria operation.

Terrorist sympathizers in Oslo attack Turkish family WATCH

Norwegian police used tear gas to disperse the attackers and two suspects were arrested.

Terrorist sympathizers in Oslo attack Turkish family

Members of several Turkish civil society organizations gathered Friday in front of Turkey’s embassy in Oslo in a show of support for Operation Peace Spring in Syria, with PKK sympathizers attacking participants as they returned home.

