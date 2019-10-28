Terrorist sympathizers in Oslo attack Turkish family

PKK supporters in Oslo, Norway pelted a Turkish family’s car with stones after noticing a Turkish flag on their vehicle. The family, including their infant child, was on their way home from a demonstration held in support of Turkey’s operation in northern Syria.

TWO SUSPECTS WERE ARRESTED

Footage showed the PKK supporters' attack with stones on the family who were on their way back from a demonstration held in support of Syria operation.

Norwegian police used tear gas to disperse the attackers and two suspects were arrested.

Members of several Turkish civil society organizations gathered Friday in front of Turkey’s embassy in Oslo in a show of support for Operation Peace Spring in Syria, with PKK sympathizers attacking participants as they returned home.