Terrorists attack official vehicle in Turkey's Ağrı

An official statement said that a vehicle carrying customs officials in Turkey's eastern province of Ağrı was hit a rocket fired by terrorists.

AA | 02.03.2020 - 13:34..
The terror attack occurred in the Gurbulak district, 3 kilometers (1.86 miles) from Turkey's border gate with Iran.

OFFICAL WAS MARTYRED

Trade minister announced that one official was martyred in the attack, several injured were reported.

Terrorists attack official vehicle in Turkey's Ağrı

Search and rescue teams have reached the site which has been cordoned off.

Terrorists attack official vehicle in Turkey's Ağrı WATCH

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said in a tweet that rockets fired by terrorists hit the front wheel of the armored vehicle carrying customs staff at 8.50 a.m. local time (0550GMT). "The terrorists were cornered by security forces as the clashes continue," Soylu added.

Terrorists attack official vehicle in Turkey's Ağrı

