Terrorists kill 2 civilians in bomb attack in Syria

At least two civilians were killed and four others injured Thursday in a bomb attack in northern Syria, an Anadolu Agency correspondent on the ground reported.

THE BOMB DETONATED IN THE CUSTOMS AREA

According to initial reports, a bomb-laden truck targeted the northern Tel Abyad district.

Tel Abyad was cleared of terrorists in October by Turkey's anti-terror Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria, launched to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from east of the Euphrates River to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.