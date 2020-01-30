taraftar değil haberciyiz
Terrorists kill 2 civilians in bomb attack in Syria

A bomb-laden truck detonates in the customs area in Tel Abyad.

AA | 30.01.2020 - 14:42..
At least two civilians were killed and four others injured Thursday in a bomb attack in northern Syria, an Anadolu Agency correspondent on the ground reported.

THE BOMB DETONATED IN THE CUSTOMS AREA

According to initial reports, a bomb-laden truck targeted the northern Tel Abyad district.

Terrorists kill 2 civilians in bomb attack in Syria

Tel Abyad was cleared of terrorists in October by Turkey's anti-terror Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria, launched to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from east of the Euphrates River to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

