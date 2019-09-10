Teslas have an autopilot function, but the company says drivers are expected to remain alert.

WORRISOME FOOTAGE

In a recent video posted on Twitter has caused a worldwide reaction against the vehicle’s autopilot function.

Tesla driver asleep at the wheel goes viral WATCH

The video captured the dangerous situation play out on the Massachusetts Turnpike as both the driver and another person in the passenger’s seat were both unresponsive inside the car seemingly using Tesla’s autopilot feature.

Social media user posted the video told local media outlets that the allegedly sleeping commuter’s car was going around 60 MPH at the time the video was taken.