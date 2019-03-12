taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.46285
Euro
6.16475
Altın
1297.03
Borsa
101931.39
Gram Altın
227.82

Tesla to raise price of its cars to keep the stores open

Electric carmaker Tesla Inc said on Sunday it will raise prices of its high-end vehicles by about 3 percent on average as it plans to keep more retail stores open than planned.

Haber Merkezi | 12.03.2019 - 17:55..
  1. Haberler
  2. Tech
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Tesla is set to increase the cost of its cars worldwide as it looks to keep more of its stores open. The car firm is backtracking on its plans to close most of its stores worldwide after a period of evaluation.

PRICE HIKES WILL BE APPLIED TO THE EXPENSIVE MODELS

 

According to the announcement made by the company’s authorities, the worldwide price hikes will apply to the more expensive variants of Model 3, Model S and Model X, and there will be no price increase to the $35,000 Model 3. The carmaker said potential buyers can place orders until March 18 at the old prices.

 

Tesla to raise price of its cars to keep the stores open

The move comes after Tesla said on Feb. 28 it was shifting all sales online to help lower car prices by about 6 percent on average, allowing it to achieve the $35,000 Model 3 price point earlier than expected. Cost savings from store closing will be only about half the expected amount as the company will close only half the number of stores planned, it said.

The carmaker said a few stores in high-visibility locations that were closed due to low throughput will be reopened with a smaller Tesla crew.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
TV8 teklifiyle gündem olan Turkven'in ilginç hikayesi

TV8 teklifiyle gündem olan Turkven'in ilginç hikayesi

94
Bedelli fiyatı yurt dışındakilere fazla gelebilir

Bedelli fiyatı yurt dışındakilere fazla gelebilir

456
Şeyma Subaşı kıyafetlerini satışa çıkarmayı planlıyor

Şeyma Subaşı kıyafetlerini satışa çıkarmayı planlıyor

124
Beşiktaş Karius'u gönderme kararı aldı

Beşiktaş Karius'u gönderme kararı aldı

46
Süleyman Demirel'in anıt mezarında sona yaklaşıldı

Süleyman Demirel'in anıt mezarında sona yaklaşıldı

255
Kocaeli'de Pisa Kulesini andıran yamuk binalar korkutuyor

Kocaeli'de Pisa Kulesini andıran yamuk binalar korkutuyor

60
Melania Trump FETÖ okulunu övdü

Melania Trump FETÖ okulunu övdü

62
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir