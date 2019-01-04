taraftar değil haberciyiz
Tesla to start delivering Model 3 to China buyers in March

Tesla said on Friday it plans to start delivering Model 3 cars to customers in China in March, cementing a time frame that Elon Musk tweeted about late last year.

REUTERS | 04.01.2019 - 12:58..
The California-based firm, which aims to accelerate Chinese sales that have been hit hard by the impact of trade tension between Washington and Beijing, said in a statement the starting price for a Model 3 in China would be 499,000 yuan ($72,000).

Tesla cut prices for its Model 3 last month, the third time in the last two months for the firm to adjust prices in China. In November, Tesla cut the prices of its Model X and Model S in China by 12 to 26 percent.

THE GIGAFACTORY

Tesla has opened a tender process to build a $2 billion plant in Shanghai - dubbed a Gigafactory - and at least one contractor has started buying materials, Reuters reported earlier last month.

Tesla to start delivering Model 3 to China buyers in March

The automaker has said it aims to initially produce about 3,000 Model 3 vehicles per week at the plant and localise its manufacturing and supply chain.

The factory, Tesla’s first in China, marks a major bet by the EV maker as it looks to bolster its presence in the world’s biggest auto market where it faces rising competition from a swathe of domestic rivals, while its earnings have been hit by increased tariffs on U.S. imports.

