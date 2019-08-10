taraftar değil haberciyiz
Texas attacker targets Mexicans

Texas shooter who killed 22 people at an El Paso Walmart told police that his targets were Mexicans, according to an arrest affidavit.

REUTERS | 10.08.2019 - 11:36..
The suspected gunman accused of killing 22 people in a shooting rampage at Walmart in El Paso, Texas last weekend confessed while surrendering and told police he was targeting "Mexicans," according to an El Paso police affidavit released on Friday.

The suspect, Patrick Crusius, 21, came out of his vehicle, stopped at an intersection, "and stated out loud I’m the shooter", Detective Adrian Garcia said in the affidavit on Sunday, a day after the shooting.

MOST OF THOSE LISTED AS DEAD HAD HISPANIC NAMES

Crusius has been charged with capital murder and is being held without bond.

Texas attacker targets Mexicans

The affidavit said Crusius waived his right to remain silent after he was taken into custody and told detectives he entered the Walmart with an AK47 and multiple magazines. "The defendant stated his target (was) Mexicans," the affidavit said.

Texas attacker targets Mexicans WATCH

Crusius is accused of shooting and killing 22 people and wounding two dozen more on Saturday, shortly after a manifesto appeared online explaining his motivation and decrying a "Hispanic invasion" of the United States.

Texas attacker targets Mexicans

Just hours later, a gunman wearing body armor and a mask opened fire in a crowded neighborhood in Dayton, Ohio, killing nine people, including his own sister.

Texas attacker targets Mexicans

Nearly half of all Americans believe another mass shooting in the United States is highly likely soon, according to a Reuters/Ipsos public opinion poll released on Friday.

