The Hill praises Turkey’s efforts on corona fight

Turkey took measures to prevent a coronavirus pandemic faster than European countries.

The country took precautions within the first few days after its first cases of the novel coronavirus were detected, while European countries began taking measures within 39-54 days.

TURKEY ACTED EARLY

Among the first measures taken to tackle the virus were suspending classes at schools and universities and temporarily closing cafes, bars and restaurants, entertainment centers, malls, libraries, and places of worship.

People were urged to stay home, avoid social contact, and work remotely. Partial curfews and quarantine measures were implemented and transportation among cities was restricted.

"TURKEY'S RESPONSE WAS FASTER THAN EUROPEAN COUNTRIES"

US media outlet The Hill has praised the country’s efforts on this fight. In its “Turkey emerges as key player in global COVID-19 fight” headline article, the paper said that Turkey had proven itself as a key supporter of world efforts.

“Turkey acted promptly and efficiently to curb spread of the coronavirus, and it’s true the government closed schools and universities only one day after the first positive case was identified in the country, among other measures. This response was by far faster than that of some key European countries.” it said.

“Turkey supplied masks and test kits to Balkan countries, Italy and Spain, answering the request-for-assistance call made through the NATO Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Centre. The medical supplies crates read: 'There is hope after despair and many suns after darkness,' a famous quote by world renowned 13th century poet Jalaluddin Rumi.





So far, 88 countries have requested medical equipment from Turkey. Assistance has been sent to 30 countries so far, per the Turkish Ministry of Health.” it added.