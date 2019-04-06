Turkey's flag carrier Turkish Airlines bid Istanbul's Atatürk Airport farewell with its last passenger flight from there, it said early Saturday.

THE LAST PASSENGER FLIGHT WAS SCHEDULED TO SINGAPORE

Ataturk Airport has been the hub and home for the carrier during the last 86 years, Turkish Airlines said in a written statement. The last passenger flight was scheduled to Singapore at 2 a.m. (0500GMT), it said.

"The flag carrier's TK54 Istanbul - Singapore flight has already become a memorable milestone in the history of Turkish Airlines," it added.

The last flight was from Atatürk Airport to Singapore

The carrier started its moving process to Istanbul Airport at 3 a.m. (0600GMT) on Friday.

Once the mega move to Istanbul Airport finished late Saturday, Turkish Airlines will conduct its first flight to the capital Ankara's Esenboga Airport.

Istanbul Airport, the “world's new hub,” officially opened on Oct. 29, 2018, the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Turkish Republic.