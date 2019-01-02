The military shipment to the Syrian border continues

Ankara had signaled a new counter-terrorist operation in Syria, east of the Euphrates River will begin soon.

Photos showed armored personnel carriers, and vehicles carrying military supplies being driven on an asphalt road in a rural area of the border province.

Turkey has conducted two successful cross-border operations into Syria since 2016 -- Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch operations -- both meant to eradicate the presence of PYD/PKK and Daesh terrorists near Turkey’s borders.

Turkey’s determination to fight terror groups plays an important role in the protection of Syria’s territorial integrity, according to foreign policy and regional security analysts.