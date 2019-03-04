taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.37695
Euro
6.0935
Altın
1287.29
Borsa
104193.33
Gram Altın
222.782

The new strategy of the Arab League

US has pressed its Arab allies to put on hold their endeavors to renew the dialogue with Bashar al-Assad, The Washington Post reported, citing unnamed US officials.

Haber Merkezi | 04.03.2019 - 17:32..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş
The new strategy of the Arab League

According to the newspaper, Washington’s concerns were triggered by the United Arab Emirates’ decision to reopen its embassy in Damascus after a “conviction that the next stage requires Arab presence and communication in the Syrian file”.

The move became a big step towards Syria’s rehabilitation by its Arab neighbours, who previously supported the opposition fighting against Assad.

The new strategy of the Arab League

“Many of those countries supported the anti-Assad rebellion and are confronting the reality that he is likely to remain in power for the foreseeable future”, the newspaper wrote.

"ARABS HAVE ZERO SAY"

The paper also stressed that the Arab League is uncomfortable with Turkey and Iran’s presence in the region. “There’s zero Arab influence in Damascus. Zero,” the UAE’s minister of state for foreign affairs, Anwar Gargash, said in an interview, explaining his country’s decision to restore diplomatic relations. “Because we burned all our bridges in 2011, that has allowed regional players such as Turkey and Iran to be the main determinant. And suddenly the Arabs have zero say.”

The new strategy of the Arab League

Syria was expelled from the 22-nation Arab League after a civil war broke out in the country in 2011, with several members of the regional bloc subsequently pulling their ambassadors from Damascus. Syria, as one of the founding states, condemned the move as illegal.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Gezici Araştırma'nın son anketi

Gezici Araştırma'nın son anketi

324
23 zincir markete soruşturma

23 zincir markete soruşturma

372
CHP'li Taş'ın Öcalan posteri önündeki fotoğrafı ortaya çıktı

CHP'li Taş'ın Öcalan posteri önündeki fotoğrafı ortaya çıktı

161
CHP'nin DSP'ye tepkisi sürüyor

CHP'nin DSP'ye tepkisi sürüyor

153
Şubat ayı enflasyon rakamları açıklandı

Şubat ayı enflasyon rakamları açıklandı

241
İbrahim Kutluay'ın Demet Şener'e ödeyeceği nafaka belli oldu

İbrahim Kutluay'ın Demet Şener'e ödeyeceği nafaka belli oldu

74
Beren Saat eşi Kenan Doğulu'nun konserine gitmedi

Beren Saat eşi Kenan Doğulu'nun konserine gitmedi

49
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir