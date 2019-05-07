taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
The New York Times comments on the rerun of Istanbul elections

The decision of Turkey's election board on a rerun for Istanbul's next mayor had a broad repercussion on foreign media as well.

Haber Merkezi | 07.05.2019 - 09:49..
In an article published by the US’ The New York Times Turkey's top election board’s announcement on the vote for the mayor of Istanbul has been discussed.

"DEEPER CRISIS"

“Mr. Erdogan himself at times seemed to be ready to concede, amid warnings in Turkey and abroad that, if he tried to cancel the election, the ensuing political turmoil would risk a deeper economic crisis.” it said.

“… Critics say Mr. Erdogan has managed to invalidate what had been a humiliating defeat for his party in Istanbul, the country’s largest city, commercial capital.” it added.

Russian, US FMs hold talks in Finland

