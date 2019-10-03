taraftar değil haberciyiz
The protester shot by police in Hong Kong charged with rioting

An 18-year-old protester in Hong Kong who was shot with a live bullet in the chest by police at close range on Tuesday has been charged with rioting and assaulting an officer.

03.10.2019 - 09:06
A protester has been critically wounded after Hong Kong police opened fire on protesters in the semi-autonomous region under China’s rule on Tuesday during the anti-government protests.

"ASSAULTING" AN OFFICER

Videos from the protest had showed the 18-year-old victim bleeding profusely in the chest on Hoi Pa Street.

Police shoot a protester in Hong Kong WATCH

The protester who is in stable but critical condition after has been arrested on Thursday.

According to the sources, the 18-year-old protester has been charged with rioting and assaulting an officer.

