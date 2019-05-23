taraftar değil haberciyiz
The Times: May to leave from her office tomorrow

According to The Times newspaper, UK Prime Minister will announce her departure tomorrow.

Haber Merkezi | 23.05.2019 - 10:37..
The Times: May to leave from her office tomorrow

UK Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to announce her departure from No 10 tomorrow after a cabinet mutiny over her Brexit plan, The Times announced.

HER BREXIT DEAL HAS ALREADY REJECTED THREE TIMES

So far May has resisted, vowing to press on despite opposition from lawmakers and other ministers to her bid to get her Brexit deal through parliament by softening her stance on a second referendum and customs arrangements.

The Times: May to leave from her office tomorrow

Theresa May will meet the chairman of the influential backbench 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady, on Friday. In the meantime, the UK will vote in European Parliament elections.

The Times: May to leave from her office tomorrow

Last night, May defied an attempt to force her from office, insisting that she would spend today campaigning in the European elections.  Her leadership already on life support and after her latest Brexit proposal, was seen as her last chance to salvage some sort of legacy from her time in power.

