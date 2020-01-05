taraftar değil haberciyiz
The USA wants no more threats, Trump says

Trump on Saturday threatened to hit 52 Iranian sites very hard if Iran attacks Americans or US assets.

AA | 05.01.2020 - 10:01..
US President Donald Trump threatened  Saturday to hit Iranian targets for any attacks on Americans or the US in the wake of the killing of top Iranian general by an American airstrike.

"IRAN IS TALKING VERY BOLDLY"

"Iran has been nothing but problems for many years. Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats!" Trump said on Twitter.

He said Tehran was "talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets as revenge" for the killing of Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' elite Quds Force, adding that the general was responsible for the deaths of an American and hundreds of Iranian protesters.

