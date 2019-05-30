taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9305
Euro
6.6162
Altın
1277.03
Borsa
89102.8
Gram Altın
243.174

There should be a second referendum, says Corbyn

Any new Brexit referendum should be about the terms of a deal struck with the EU and not a repeat of the 2016 choice for Leave or Remain, opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said.

REUTERS | 30.05.2019 - 12:18..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, who has said the option of a second referendum should be kept on the table, is under pressure to endorse one without qualification after Labour lost votes to the anti-Brexit Liberal Democrats in last week’s European Parliament election.

A NEW BREXIT DEAL

Jeremy Corbyn told reporters in Dublin that Labour would negotiate a new Brexit deal with the EU that would be put to the public, the Irish Times newspaper reported. “The referendum would be on a negotiated deal or alternatives to that. It’s not a re-run of 2016,” Corbyn said.

There should be a second referendum, says Corbyn

The EU has said it will not reopen the withdrawal agreement it has agreed with outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May, who failed to convince lawmakers in London to approve it. Asked if there would be "leave" and "remain" options in a second referendum, Corbyn said: “It would be on the basis of whatever we have succeeded in negotiating.”

Corbyn cited last week’s EU elections and the appointment of a new European Commission  the EU’s executive branch as reasons why the bloc could reopen talks.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Binali Yıldırım İsmailağa Camiası'nı ziyaret etti

Binali Yıldırım İsmailağa Camiası'nı ziyaret etti

412
İstanbul'da patrondan çalışanlarına dayak kamerada

İstanbul'da patrondan çalışanlarına dayak kamerada

272
Asena Atalay'ın dini inanç açıklaması

Asena Atalay'ın dini inanç açıklaması

102
Avukat Tuğçe Çetin aynı kıyafetlerle adliyeye geldi

Avukat Tuğçe Çetin aynı kıyafetlerle adliyeye geldi

318
Rusya, Türkiye'deki meyve ve sebze üretiminden şikayetçi

Rusya, Türkiye'deki meyve ve sebze üretiminden şikayetçi

220
İsrail yeniden seçime gidiyor

İsrail yeniden seçime gidiyor

86
İran dini lideri Hamaney: Nükleer kullanmak haramdır

İran dini lideri Hamaney: Nükleer kullanmak haramdır

60
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir