There's enough toilet paper for 10 years, Dutch PM says

People don't have to worry about running out of toilet paper, Netherlands prime minister, Mark Rutte, said Thursday.

REUTERS | 20.03.2020 - 15:34..
There's enough toilet paper for 10 years, Dutch PM says

The prime minister in the Netherlands has offered reassurances amid the global coronavirus outbreak: telling citizens on Thursday there is no shortage of toilet paper.

"JUST RELAX"

“Yes, I have enough,” Mark Rutte told a shopper in an informal exchange while visiting a supermarket to show support for workers. “They have it (on shelves) again.”

“But there’s enough in the whole country for the coming 10 years,” he said. “We can all poop for 10 years.”

Dutch supermarkets shelves have mostly refilled following a stockpiling episode last week.

