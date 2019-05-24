taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.0835
Euro
6.8111
Altın
1281.39
Borsa
85730.5
Gram Altın
250.996

Theresa May resign, broke down in tears

UK’s Prime Minister Theresa May has named her resignation date after three years of gridlock.

REUTERS | 24.05.2019 - 12:54..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş
Theresa May resign, broke down in tears

British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday she would quit, triggering a contest that will bring a new leader to power who is likely to push for a more decisive Brexit divorce deal.

May set out a timetable for her departure - she will resign as Conservative Party leader on June 7 with a leadership contest beginning the following week.

“I'VE DONE MY BEST, IT WASN'T GOOD ENOUGH”

May said she had done "everything I can" to gain support for her Brexit deal, but said it is now in the "best interests of the country for a new prime minister to lead that effort".

Theresa May resign, broke down in tears


“I will resign as leader of the Conservative and Unionist party on Friday, 7th June so that a successor can be chosen,” May said outside 10 Downing Street.

Theresa May resign, broke down in tears WATCH

With her voice breaking up with emotion, May, who endured crises and humiliation in her effort to find a compromise Brexit deal that parliament could ratify, said she bore no ill will.

“I will shortly leave the job that has been the honor of my life to hold,” May said. “The second female prime minister, but certainly not the last.”

“I do so with no ill will but with enormous and enduring gratitude to have had the opportunity to serve the country I love,” May said.

Theresa May resign, broke down in tears

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İki çocuk babası 160 TL’lik borç için tecavüze uğradı

İki çocuk babası 160 TL’lik borç için tecavüze uğradı

423
İYİ Parti'de tüzük kurultayı

İYİ Parti'de tüzük kurultayı

89
CHP Genel Merkezi'ne gelen 3 anket

CHP Genel Merkezi'ne gelen 3 anket

288
İstanbul'da gök gürültülü sabah

İstanbul'da gök gürültülü sabah

42
Elazığ'da gri listedeki PKK'lı etkisiz hale getirildi

Elazığ'da gri listedeki PKK'lı etkisiz hale getirildi

98
MHP: Askere gitmek isteyen kadınlara izin verilsin

MHP: Askere gitmek isteyen kadınlara izin verilsin

364
Hasan Şaş'ın stattaki görevliye saldırdığı anlar

Hasan Şaş'ın stattaki görevliye saldırdığı anlar

243
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir