taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8819
Euro
6.5995
Altın
1334.62
Borsa
91386.87
Gram Altın
252.6

Theresa May wants to meet Putin at the G20 Summit

UK and Russia are examining the scope for a thaw in relations, including the possibility of a meeting between Putin, and May at the G20 leaders’ summit in Japan at the end of this month.

REUTERS | 17.06.2019 - 11:29..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Prime Minister Theresa May is considering a face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at this month’s G20 summit in Japan in an effort to begin a thaw in relations before a new British leader comes to power, The Times newspaper reported.

UK CONSIDER MAY AND PUTIN MEETING TO THAW RELATIONS

Britain’s relations with Russia fell to a post-Cold War low after the poisoning of Sergei Skripal, a former colonel in Russian military intelligence, and his daughter, Yulia, in Salisbury in March 2018 with the Novichok nerve agent.

May blamed Russia which denied any involvement. Allies in Europe and the United States sided with May’s view and ordered the biggest expulsion of Russian diplomats since the height of the Cold War. Russia expelled Western diplomats in return.

Theresa May wants to meet Putin at the G20 Summit

The Times said a meeting with Putin would only take place if there was a purpose to the meeting. May last met Putin at the Group of 20 summit in Argentina in November when the Russian president approached her informally.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İsmail Küçükkaya başarılı bir yayını geride bıraktı

İsmail Küçükkaya başarılı bir yayını geride bıraktı

259
İmamoğlu ve Yıldırım aileleri bir arada

İmamoğlu ve Yıldırım aileleri bir arada

573
İmamoğlu ile Yıldırım ulaşım projelerini anlattı

İmamoğlu ile Yıldırım ulaşım projelerini anlattı

365
İmamoğlu ve Yıldırım'ın çarpık kentleşme çözümü

İmamoğlu ve Yıldırım'ın çarpık kentleşme çözümü

205
Fotoğraf sırasında İmamoğlu ile Yıldırım'ın diyaloğu

Fotoğraf sırasında İmamoğlu ile Yıldırım'ın diyaloğu

113
Çipras'tan Türkiye'ye yaptırım tehdidi

Çipras'tan Türkiye'ye yaptırım tehdidi

176
Türkiye tarihi canlı yayını FOX TV'den izledi

Türkiye tarihi canlı yayını FOX TV'den izledi

159
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir