taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.6673
Euro
6.1701
Altın
1463.4
Borsa
105033.02
Gram Altın
266.431
Bitcoin
47578.64

Thomas Cook Belgium, Netherlands declare bankruptcy

The global travel group's Belgium and Netherlands subsidiaries had at least 701 employees.

AA | 01.10.2019 - 09:55..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

British global travel group Thomas Cook’s Belgium and Netherlands subsidiaries on Monday announced their bankruptcy.

In a statement, Thomas Cook Belgium noted that it had 501 employees and 91 bureaus in Belgium, and said that it has gone bankrupt.

200 EMPLOYEES HAD BEEN WORKING IN NETHERLANDS

In a separate statement, Thomas Cook Netherlands also said that it filed for bankruptcy in a court in Amsterdam, which has been accepted. The statement noted that Thomas Cook Netherlands had 200 employees.

Thomas Cook Belgium, Netherlands declare bankruptcy

The major British holiday operator and airline has "ceased trading with immediate effect," British authorities had announced last week.

Thomas Cook Belgium, Netherlands declare bankruptcy

The collapse of the iconic 178-year-old British travel group came due to financial difficulties and failure to secure a deal of around £1.1 billion ($1.37 billion).

Thomas Cook Belgium, Netherlands declare bankruptcy

All bookings by the company -- including flights and holidays -- were canceled.

Around 150,000 people were affected by the flight cancellations.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Ahmet Hakan ile Mustafa Balbay arasında soru tartışması

Ahmet Hakan ile Mustafa Balbay arasında soru tartışması

137
Thomas Cook, Hollanda ve Belçika'da da iflas etti

Thomas Cook, Hollanda ve Belçika'da da iflas etti

37
Güç bizle diyen Trump'ın kızına 'Luke Skywalker'dan yanıt

Güç bizle diyen Trump'ın kızına 'Luke Skywalker'dan yanıt

27
Serdal Adalı: Beşiktaş başkanlığına adayım

Serdal Adalı: Beşiktaş başkanlığına adayım

20
Fatih Terim: PSG ile keyifli bir maç istiyoruz

Fatih Terim: PSG ile keyifli bir maç istiyoruz

41
Antalya'da yamaç paraşütçüleri, denize acil iniş yaptı

Antalya'da yamaç paraşütçüleri, denize acil iniş yaptı

22
Çin yeni petrol sahası buldu

Çin yeni petrol sahası buldu

64
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir