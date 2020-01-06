taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9757
Euro
6.6818
Altın
1576.43
Borsa
111699.6
Gram Altın
302.647
Bitcoin
44893.46

Thousands mourn top commander Soleimani in Iran

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attend the funeral ceremony of Qasem Soleimani.

AA | 06.01.2020 - 12:18..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Thousands of Iranians attended a funeral procession for top military general Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu-Mahdi al-Muhandis in the capital Tehran on Monday.

MOST CROWDED FUNERAL IN IRAN SINCE KHOMEINI'S DEATH

Soleimani, the head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards' elite Quds force, and al-Muhandis, the deputy leader of the Iraqi Hashd al-Shaabi force, were killed in a US drone airstrike outside Baghdad airport on Friday.

Thousands mourn top commander Soleimani in Iran WATCH

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei led the prayer for the two men at the University of Tehran, according to the official IRNA news agency.

Thousands mourn top commander Soleimani in Iran

Thousands of mourners chanted "Death to America" and "Death to Israel" as they carried banners demanding revenge for Soleimani.

The corpses of Soleimani and al-Muhandis arrived in Tehran Monday dawn along with the bodies of four other people killed in the US airstrike.

Thousands mourn top commander Soleimani in Iran

Thousands mourn top commander Soleimani in Iran

Thousands mourn top commander Soleimani in Iran

Thousands mourn top commander Soleimani in Iran

İlginizi Çekebilir
Trump vows to hit Iraq with sanctions if US forces expelled
The Iraqi parliament has passed a resolution on Sunday calling for an end to all foreign troop presence in the region.
UK’s Johnson declares his support US action against Iran
Boris Johnson said that the UK has taken steps to increase security in the region to protect British personnel and interests.
Iran ends commitment to nuclear deal amid raising tensions
Iranian top commander Qassem Soleimani's death has led to a dramatic escalation in tensions between the US and Iran.
UK urges Iran on staying diplomatic route
Raab on Sunday said that the UK was on the same page with the US in relation to Friday's killing of Suleimani.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Erdoğan'dan Babacan ve Şimşek'e faiz göndermesi

Erdoğan'dan Babacan ve Şimşek'e faiz göndermesi

615
Trump: Geri ödeme yapmadıkları sürece çıkmayacağız

Trump: Geri ödeme yapmadıkları sürece çıkmayacağız

316
Kasım Süleymani'nin cenaze namazı kılındı

Kasım Süleymani'nin cenaze namazı kılındı

240
İstanbul Üniversitesi yemekhane kararını iptal etti

İstanbul Üniversitesi yemekhane kararını iptal etti

155
Katar: Türkiye'nin yanımızda duruşunu unutmayacağız

Katar: Türkiye'nin yanımızda duruşunu unutmayacağız

125
'İnşallah' kelimesi Almanca sözlükte yer aldı

'İnşallah' kelimesi Almanca sözlükte yer aldı

56
İstanbul'da sağanak sonrası trafik kilitlendi

İstanbul'da sağanak sonrası trafik kilitlendi

178
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir