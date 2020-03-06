taraftar değil haberciyiz
Thousands of asylum seekers flocks to Greek border

According to the Turkish ministry, a total of 142,175 asylum seekers left Turkey for Europe.

AA | 06.03.2020 - 15:24..
More than 142,000 asylum seekers have left Turkey for Greece, the country's interior minister said Friday.

INTERIOR MINISTER ANNOUNCED

"As of 12.10 p.m. local time, 142,175 migrants have left the territory of Turkey from Edirne and Evros to Greece," said Suleyman Soylu in a tweet.

Thousands of asylum seekers flocks to Greek border

Last week, Turkish officials announced they would no longer try to stop asylum seekers from reaching Europe.

Thousands of asylum seekers flocks to Greek border

Since then, thousands of asylum seekers have flocked to Edirne, along the borders with Greece and Bulgaria, to make their way into Europe.

Thousands of asylum seekers flocks to Greek border

The decision was made after 34 Turkish soldiers were martyred by Assad regime forces in Idlib, northwestern Syria last week.

Thousands of asylum seekers flocks to Greek border

Turkey currently hosts over 3.7 million Syrians, making it the world's top refugee-hosting country.

