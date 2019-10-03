taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.6929
Euro
6.2424
Altın
1503.36
Borsa
103509.22
Gram Altın
275.515
Bitcoin
47540.22

Thousands of police hit streets of Paris for better conditions

French police have staged a massive march in Paris against Macron government’s working conditions and low morale in a protest.

REUTERS | 03.10.2019 - 09:24..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş
Thousands of police hit streets of Paris for better conditions

Thousands of French police officers marched in the streets of Paris on Wednesday, protesting against poor working conditions they say have led to dozens of suicides among their ranks since the beginning of the year.

"WE WANT RESPECT"

They also denounced what they described as a rising anti-police sentiment in the wake of the "Yellow Vest" violent protest movements, during which some officers have been accused of using excessive force.

Thousands of police hit streets of Paris for better conditions

Also among the grievances aired by protesting police officers was a plan by French President Emmanuel Macron to reform pensions.

French police’s massive anger march WATCH

Several professions, including public transport workers, doctors, lawyers and pilots have already voiced their discontent over this planned reform, fearing they will lose out.

Thousands of police hit streets of Paris for better conditions

52 OFFICERS COMMITTED SINCE THE PROTESTS BEGIN

"It’s unacceptable that we work until the age of 65 and run after thieves until we’re 65. All we want is respect, consideration, and that beyond words, we see concrete actions," said Frederic Lagache, a representative of a police union.

Thousands of police hit streets of Paris for better conditions

According to the latest numbers given by police unions, 52 police officers have committed suicide so far in 2019.

Thousands of police hit streets of Paris for better conditions

Thousands of police hit streets of Paris for better conditions

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
AB ile ABD'nin gümrük vergisi kavgası

AB ile ABD'nin gümrük vergisi kavgası

47
Şampiyonlar Ligi'nde gecenin maçları sona erdi

Şampiyonlar Ligi'nde gecenin maçları sona erdi

9
Ege ve Akdeniz'de deprem oldu

Ege ve Akdeniz'de deprem oldu

44
Pençe Harekatı'nda öldürülen terörist sayısı: 129

Pençe Harekatı'nda öldürülen terörist sayısı: 129

17
Yunanistan'dan AB'ye, Türkiye para ödeyin çağrısı

Yunanistan'dan AB'ye, Türkiye para ödeyin çağrısı

43
Kocaeli'de polisi yaralayan 2 hırsız tutuklandı

Kocaeli'de polisi yaralayan 2 hırsız tutuklandı

28
Küçükçekmece'de hafif ticari araç Iraklı şahsa çarptı

Küçükçekmece'de hafif ticari araç Iraklı şahsa çarptı

10
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir